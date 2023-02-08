Car drives off structure at Children's Hospital in Orange

A car drove over the side of a parking structure at Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC), a hospital located at 1201 W. La Veta Avenue in Orange.

An Orange Police Dept. spokesman said the incident was reported at 8:04 a.m.

A single vehicle fell from the fifth floor and fell onto the third story of another rooftop. The car somehow drove through fencing on the edge of the structure, and landed on its roof in an outdoor patio seating area two floors below.

The driver self-extricated, police said, and sustained a minor injury.

Authorities were on scene trying to figure out how to remove the vehicle.

The incident was under investigation.