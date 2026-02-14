Car veers into LA River after driving off 134 Freeway; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported on Saturday after a car veered off the 134 Freeway, over an embankment and into the Los Angeles River near Burbank.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on westbound lanes of the freeway near Riverside Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of their car and drove over the embankment.

The car that drove off the 134 Freeway and into the LA River in Burbank on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. CBS LA

SkyCal was overhead shortly after the incident happened, showing a red SUV sitting on some rocks and vegetation in the middle of the riverbed. Two people were outside of the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.