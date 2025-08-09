Canyon Fire smoke over parts of Southern California forces Air Quality Alert

Smoke from nearby wildfires is causing harmful air pollution over the weekend in parts of Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an Air Quality Alert on Friday night in response to the Canyon Fire near Lake Piru, which has burned more than 5,300 acres as of Saturday morning.

The alert was issued due to harmful fine particle pollution, the NWS said.

"Particles in wildfire smoke can get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks, and difficulty breathing," the alert reads. "Everyone can be affected, but people with lung or heart disease, older adults, people who are pregnant, children, and those who spend a lot of time outdoors are at greater risk."

The alert is in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys and the Inland Empire. It expires Sunday morning for the Santa Clarita Valley, but on Saturday night at 8 p.m. everywhere else.

The NWS recommends the following tips for those who could be at-risk for smoke exposure:

Remain indoors with windows and doors closed

Avoid intense outdoor physical activity

Run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier

If you must be outdoors, keep the time brief and wear a well-fitting N-95 mask

Do not use whole-house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air if you have other methods to stay cool

Avoid other sources of pollution such as fireplaces, candles, incense, grilling, and gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment