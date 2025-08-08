Canyon Fire in California near Lake Piru burns over 4,800 acres, prompts evacuations

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders and warnings after the Canyon Fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties broke out on Thursday afternoon.

The vegetation fire, which is estimated to be 4,856 acres and 0% contained, erupted near Holser Canyon north of the Piru community, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Overnight, firefighters continued battling the fire, using water and retardant-dropping aircraft, as it spread east toward the Castaic area.

Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire on August 7, 2025 in Castaic, California. Evacuation warnings have been issued from the L.A. County line to the northwest of Lake Piru. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the area reached between 90 to 100 degrees with 15% to 20% humidity.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the fire is threatening power lines as well as the communities of Hasley Canyon and Hathaway Ranch.

Crews from the Ventura County Fire Department and the LA County Fire Department are operating in unified command. About 600 people have been assigned to the incident, including seven helicopters.

Evacuation orders and warnings

The fire's rapid growth prompted officials to issue evacuation orders and warnings in Ventura and LA counties.

In Ventura County, five zones are under an evacuation order, including the Lake Piru Recreation Area and two zones are under an evacuation warning.

In LA County, authorities issued evacuation orders for Val Verde, Oak Canyon, as well as Hasley and Romero Canyons. There are five zones under an evacuation order, with six zones under an evacuation warning. Authorities said areas within the Val Verde zone have been reduced to a warning.

It is unclear exactly how many residents are being affected by the orders and warnings.

For more detailed information on the evacuations in Ventura County, visit the Incident Map and Dashboard. For the LA County side, visit Cal Fire.