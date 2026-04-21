4 people hospitalized after apartment fire in San Fernando Valley

Four people had to be hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Canoga Park on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department said they got the call around 2 a.m. about a blaze in the 20000 block of Bryant Street. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the windows and there was heavy smoke.

Most of the residents were able to evacuate on their own, but there were a couple in an upper unit that was trapped by the flames.

Firefighters were aggressive and were able to stop the fire within an hour, before it spread too much. They said two units were badly damaged and six residents were displaced. Four people were hospitalized, and another four were treated for minor injuries but were not transported.

It appears the fire started in one of the lower units towards the front of the building. Investigators will be looking into that to see if they can figure out what sparked that and whether the smoke detectors and alarms went off in the building.