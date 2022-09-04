10 dead, 15 hospitalized in Canada mass stabbing attacks, police say

At least 10 people are dead and 15 others hospitalized after a series of stabbing attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, police said Sunday. Two suspects were still on the loose Sunday evening, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The stabbings occurred in 13 separate locations throughout James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, police said.

RCMP said they are looking for 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson in connection with the stabbings. Damien Sanderson was described as being 5'7" and weighing roughly 155 pounds. Police said Myles Sanderson is 6'1" and around 200 pounds. Police believe they may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn't provide a motive.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Blackmore said.

The search for suspects was carried out as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

A statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders on game day security. pic.twitter.com/JydhFxK7uw — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 4, 2022

The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had "deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.″

The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

"A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties," authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and another from Regina.

He said two carried patients to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

Oddan said due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.