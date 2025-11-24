Campbell Soup executive called its products food for "poor people," lawsuit claims

A lawsuit filed in Michigan last week alleges that a Campbell Soup Company executive made offensive comments about Indian workers and said the company's products were for "poor people" during a conversation with a former employee.

The suit was filed by Robert Garza, who was hired by Campbell's as a cybersecurity analyst in September 2024.

Garza alleges that Campbell's executive Martin Bally made the offensive remarks during a meeting in November 2024, which was intended to discuss his salary. According to the lawsuit, Bally made several comments about Indian workers and said that Campbell's is "highly [processed] food" for "poor people."

Garza said he informed his manager, J.D. Aupperle, about the comments on Jan. 10 and claims Aupperle did not encourage him to report the incident to human resources.

Garza was then "abruptly terminated from employment" just weeks later, the lawsuit says. The discussion between Garza and Bally was recorded, according to Detroit television station WDIV.

James Regan, a Campbell's spokesperson, said the company was not aware of the recording before it aired on WDIV on Thursday and doesn't know if it's legitimate.

Bally is one of many vice presidents at Campbell's, according to Regan. His LinkedIn lists his title as vice president and chief information security officer.

"The person alleged to be speaking on the recording works in IT and has nothing to do with how we make our food," Campbell's said in a statement to CBS News. The company also said Bally is temporarily on leave while the company conducts an investigation.

"If the comments were in fact made, they are unacceptable," the company said. "The comments heard on the recording about our food are not only inaccurate — they are patently absurd."

Campbell's also defended the quality of its products, noting the company uses "100% real chicken in our soups."

On Monday, James Uthmeier, the Attorney General of Florida, said in a social media post that the state's Consumer Protection division is investigating the quality of Campbell's products.

Runyan Law Group, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of Garza, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Garza's lawsuit alleges he suffered stress, humiliation, embarrassment and mental anguish as a result of Bally and Aupperle's actions. He is seeking compensation for emotional, reputational and economic harm, as well as attorneys' fees, according to the complaint.