Camp Pendleton hosting live-fire event to celebrate Marine Corps anniversary

Following concerns that its live-fire event will cause a traffic gridlock near Camp Pendleton, the U.S. Marine Corps assured residents that it will not close nearby freeways during its 250th anniversary celebration.

"All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols," the Marine Corps wrote in a statement. "No public highways or transportation routes will be closed."

The media release for the demonstration stated that Vice President JD Vance would join the 15,000 personnel, veterans and their families during the celebration. The Marine Corps added in a later statement that the White House Production Office will record the demonstration for a TV broadcast, which would air on Nov. 9.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office criticized the White House for its "lack of coordination and communication" during planning for its event, leaving state officials in the dark about potential impacts on the nearby 5 Freeway.

"California always honors our Marines — but this isn't the right way to go about it," Newsom's press office wrote. "The White House should focus on paying their military, lowering grocery prices and honoring these soldiers for their service instead of pompous displays of power. The lack of coordination and communication from the federal government on this event — and the overall impact to our society and economy — is evident of the larger disarray that is the Trump Administration."

State officials said 80,000 travelers and $94 million in cargo pass through the 5 Freeway between San Diego and Orange counties every day.

The Marine Corps did not specify which ships will be involved in the demonstration, only that it will feature "integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land, and sea."

Naval Base San Diego, the homeport of the Pacific Fleet, is roughly 40 miles south of Camp Pendleton. The base's website states that it houses 60 ships and two auxiliary vessels.

Since the government shutdown on Oct. 1, active-duty service members have been serving without pay. The personnel will be paid once the shutdown is over.