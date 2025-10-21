Man hospitalized after stabbing at Ventura County youth football game

Ventura County authorities are investigating a stabbing at a youth football game that left one man hospitalized over the weekend.

They were called to the Adolfo Camarillo High School campus, in the 4400 block of Mission Oaks Boulevard, at around 6 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male suffering from a stab wound," the release said.

The victim, who was only identified as a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives did not provide details on the circumstances leading up to the stabbing, and it's unclear if the suspect and victim knew one another.

There was no information provided on the suspect, and deputies did not report any arrests being made in connection with the stabbing.

As they continue to investigate the incident, detectives ask anyone who may have more information or who witnessed the incident to contact them at (805) 384-4731.