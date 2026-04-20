California lawmaker introduces bill to protect wildlife from euthanasia, create coexistence program

A Southern California state senator has proposed a new law that would prevent euthanasia in the state's wildlife just a month after a mother bear was put down for swiping at a woman in Monrovia, feet away from where her two cubs were located.

The legislation, SB 1135, which was introduced by Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas), calls for the establishment of a state program that promotes the coexistence with wildlife and codifies a wolf-livestock coexistence and compensation program. The move comes two years after funding for a similar wildlife coexistence program expired.

"We can and must responsibly support people and wild animals to exist in a California where we are all under growing pressures and cumulative threats like extreme heat, frequent drought and intense wildfires that animals respond to by moving in search of resources to survive," Sen. Blakespear said in a statement. "That means investing in science-based, situation-specific, proactive strategies to minimize negative interactions and prevent escalation to conflicts that pose risks for people and animals. SB 1135 proposes a program to better protect people, wildlife and communities."

Blondie, the mother bear that was euthanized in March after it swiped at a woman in Monrovia. Neighbor Photo

The proposed coexistence program, which would be allocated nearly $50 million through the state's 2026-27 budget, would build on the previous version, which deployed trained regional human-wildlife conflict staff around the state. The absence was noted by CDFW leaders during a state Assembly meeting in January, according to Blakespear.

"Over the last five years, wildlife incident reports logged by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) increased by 31 percent and calls, emails and field contacts rose by 58 percent," Blakespear's proposal says.

She noted the recent headline across the state, including "Blondie," the Monrovia mother bear who was captured and put down by wildlife officials in March after it swiped at a woman near the home it was living under with its two cubs.

The home in question belongs to Richard Franco. He, along with many other Monrovia residents, has documented his encounters with bears over the years, even setting up a system of trail cameras to track the bears' movements.

"Getting to know her, you could see what a devoted mother she was," Franco said. "She was always building a nest."

Read more: Orphaned bear cubs taken to San Diego for care after mom is euthanized for attacking people

One of the two bear cubs captured by California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials in Monrovia on Sunday, March 15, 2026. CBS LA

Franco and many of his neighbors were angered upon learning that CDFW officials had euthanized Blondie after her capture, which they credited to the fact that she had swiped at the woman days earlier and another person in 2025.

"Forcing them out, and then euthanizing the mom was just traumatic for us," said one Monrovia couple. "It was just tragic, and there was no need for it; it was completely unnecessary."

Situations like this are what caught Blakespear's attention, leading to her proposal last week.

"It is really my desire to make sure that wild places stay wild, and not be having to resort to lethal measures like killing bears or killing wolves," Blakespear said, while speaking with CBS LA. "We need to have a program that is up and going so we can be educating people."

The program calls for focus on public education, maintaining a statewide incident reporting system and deploying devices like barriers, noise and light machines and other technology that would deter predators from places where they shouldn't be.

SB 1135 passed on a 5-1 vote and will now be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee.