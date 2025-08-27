TV and film productions return to California after new tax credit expansion

Nearly two dozen major film and TV projects will return to California after state officials expanded the tax credit program almost two months ago.

In total, 22 productions received the first round of tax breaks under the historic expansion of the program, which increased the cap from $330 million to $750 million. The California Film Commission said these projects will receive a combined $256 million for filming in the Golden State. They are expected to generate $1.1 billion in economic activity.

The productions include the Apple TV+ series "Stick," which shot its first season in Canada, and CBS's NCIS Origins.

"The incentive is going to help tremendously to just get the machine rolling again — the film machine in Los Angeles rolling again," Jay Ellison said.

Ellison owns a rental company that provides equipment for film and TV productions.

"They want to shoot here, but they need it to be affordable," Ellison added. "The market is not just Los Angeles, it's global. There's infrastructure throughout the work now."

Los Angeles, long considered the center of film and TV production nationwide, has struggled to retain its dominance in the industry in recent years, losing business to other states that offer more attractive incentives, most notably New York and Georgia. To bridge the gap, Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass unveiled the proposal in October 2024.

"This is about helping our economy," State Sen. Ben Allen said. "It's about bringing these jobs home. It's about making sure all those Hollywood workers that were losing their jobs and losing their opportunities and having to go outside of the state to get work."

Newsom's office said the investment will increase the number of film jobs supported by the program by about 50%.

"California is where filmed entertainment was born, and with this expansion, we're making sure it stays here. We're not just investing in productions and soundstages—we're investing in middle-class careers, small businesses, and the communities that power this iconic industry," Newsom said after signing the expansion on July 2.