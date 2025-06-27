California increases tax incentives for film and television to $750 million

The California legislature approved a plan to hopefully incentivize studios to shoot in the state by increasing the cap on tax credits from $330 million to $750 million.

"More than doubling the program's allotted cap to $750 million annually underscores just how vital our industry is to the economic health of our state, and the power of our members' voices," the Entertainment Union Coalition said in a statement.

Los Angeles, long considered the center of film and TV production nationwide, has struggled to retain its dominance in the industry in recent years, losing business to other states that offer more attractive incentives, most notably New York and Georgia. To bridge the gap, Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass unveiled the proposal in October.

Newsom's office said he expects to sign additional legislation as part fo the tax credit expansion.

Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, who represents parts of LA County, applauded the expansion of the tax credit.

"After years of uncertainty, workers can once again set the stage, cue the lights, and roll the cameras—because California is keeping film and TV jobs anchored right here, where they belong," Zbur said.

Zbur authored AB 1138, which aims to modernize and strengthen the film tax credit program.

"This is a historic investment in our creative economy, our working families, small businesses, and the communities that depend on this industry to thrive," he said. "We're not just restarting production—we're rewriting the script to put workers back at the center of California's entertainment future."

Zbur's office stated that the tax credit has created 197,000 jobs and generated $26 billion in economic activity since 2009.