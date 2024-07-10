California record-setting heat wave temperatures expected to peak Wednesday

The record-breaking California heat wave is expected to experience peak temperatures on Wednesday in Los Angeles County and Antelope Valley.

Temperatures are expected to reach 122° in desert communities near Palm Springs and close to 114° in Barstow.

It will be the seventh day Lancaster and Palmdale will have temperatures over 110 degrees, setting a record for the most consecutive days with extreme high temperatures.

An excessive heat warning will impact the Antelope Valley, the Interstate 5 corridor, western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories in place for most of SoCal until Saturday.

A similar warning is in place until 9 p.m. Thursday for the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Valencia, East Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley and several areas of the San Fernando Valley including Burbank and Topanga.

The heat is also creating potential critical fire danger, with high temperatures and low humidity presenting the risk of fast-moving wildfires.

Downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 91° on Wednesday and Thursday before dropping to 88° on Friday and 86° Saturday.

The San Gabriel Valley will see scorching temps too, with 96° in Pasadena on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday.

In Orange County, Anaheim will reach 91° Wednesday, 89° Thursday and 87° Friday, forecasters said.

The beaches offered the best temperatures, with most coastal areas expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 70s.

A slight cooling trend will be beginning Friday as the high pressure starts moves eastward and a weak trough develops along the coast. While temperatures are expected to fall by 2 to 5 degrees across the region, temperatures in the Antelope Valley will remain up to 5 degrees above normal, the NWS said.

Authorities reminded the public to never leave pets or children inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere seconds.

The city and county of Los Angeles both operate cooling centers for people who need a place to escape the heat. To find a location, click here.

Los Angeles County Cooling Centers

The city of Los Angeles is operating four "augmented" cooling centers that will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through at least Thursday. The centers are located at:

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles

Mid Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles

City officials also said that climate stations are available for the homeless on Skid Row, offering cold beverages, shade and seating. The stations are on Towne Street between Fifth and Sixth streets; and at San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. Another station will be open by July 16 at Fifth and Maple streets.

The homeless can also visit the ReFresh Spot, 544 Towne Ave. The facility is open 24 hours a day, providing drinking water, restrooms, showers and laundry facilities.