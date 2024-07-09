Lake Fire becomes California's largest wildfire this year while Vista Fire keeps growing

Two wildfires in Southern California continue to keep evacuation orders in place as they both keep growing — the massive Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County and the Vista Fire about 200 miles away near Mt. Baldy.

As the state's largest wildfire so far this year, the Lake Fire quickly scorched more than 20,000 acres over the weekend after it broke out Friday afternoon in a northern area of the county near Santa Maria. Firefighters worked to keep it from spreading to communities and homes further south, including Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch, which is about 30 miles from where it started. They have managed to slow its growth and increase containment in the days since. As of Tuesday morning, it's estimated to be 26,176 acres and 12% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

A firefighting helicopter performs a water drop as the Lake Fire burns in Los Padres National Forest with evacuation warnings in the area on July 6, 2024 near Los Olivos, California. The wildfire in Santa Barbara County has scorched 4,600 acres amid a long-duration heat wave which is impacting much of California. Getty Images

Further south, in San Bernardino County, the much smaller Vista Fire continues to burn more terrain since it started Sunday morning, keeping Mt. Baldy ski resort and hiking trails in the area evacuated as of Tuesday morning. Just before 6 a.m., it was still 0% contained and stood at 1,095 acres, according to San Bernardino National Forest, the agency which has been recording its progress.

Lake Fire now California's largest wildfire this year

On Friday, the Lake Fire was first reported around 3:45 p.m. near Zaca Lake and Saint Lucia Road and firefighters had to grapple with harsh, fire-prone weather as they battled it. They dealt with exceedingly dry conditions amid an intense heat wave that's been felt across most of Southern California as inland areas saw temperatures in the triple digits.

People watch as the Lake Fire burns in Los Padres National Forest with evacuation warnings in the area on July 6, 2024 near Los Olivos, California. The wildfire has scorched 4,600 acres amid a long-duration heat wave which is impacting much of California. Getty Images

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Saturday while the wildfire still remains mostly near remote, and not residential, areas. Firefighters have been making water drops with helicopters, which Cal Fire officials say has stopped the blaze from making significant growth. While there's been progress, weather conditions continue to complicate firefighters' efforts.

The Santa Barbara County mountains are under a fire weather watch in effect from Tuesday afternoon through evening, according to the National Weather Service, which has warned of "gusty winds, hot and dry conditions, and dry vegetation."

Images of the massive blaze show skies lit up in a glowing orange hue and thick clouds of smoke wafting through mountain areas.

When the wildfire surpassed 20,000 acres Monday morning, it became the state's largest wildfire so far this year. The Sites Fire in Colusa County is currently the second-largest blaze of 2024 after burning through 19,195 acres in June, according to Cal Fire.

As of Tuesday morning, one structure has been damaged and three injuries reported while mandatory evacuation orders as well as warnings and some road closures remain in place for areas affected by the Lake Fire.

A searchable map showing the the latest closures and evacuations can be found here.

Those affected by the wildfire can find the latest on emergency updates here and can sign up for ongoing alerts here.

Vista Fire keeps Mt. Baldy ski resort evacuated

The Vista Fire was reported about 9:51 a.m. Sunday near the Stockton Flats and Lytle Creek area in the San Bernardino National Forest. By the following morning, it had grown to 115 acres, resulting in a mandatory evacuation of the Mt. Baldy ski resort and nearby hiking trails as firefighters struggled to get it under control. It remained at 0% containment over the next two days.

The Vista Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest led to a closure of the Mt. Baldy ski resort and evacuation of nearby hiking trails as it rapidly grew. UC San Diego / Cal Fire

Throughout Monday, the blaze spread from 115 acres at 10:30 a.m. to 588 acres nearly 10 hours later, when authorities gave an update at 8 p.m. Officials with San Bernardino National Forest said firefighting crews would work through Monday night, using aircraft and other equipment to tackle the blaze as it tore through steep terrain amid dry conditions.

"Hot and dry weather will continue for the area throughout the week," forest officials said in an update Tuesday, warning of low humidity levels and wind gusts that could lead to growth of the blaze and complicate firefighting efforts.

As of Tuesday morning, areas of the Pacific Crest Trail are still closed from the Lytle Creek area to Mt. Baldy in addition to other trails in the area and the Mt. Baldy ski resort. Officials have told people to stay off the trails.

A full list of the latest road closures and evacuation orders and warnings can be found here.