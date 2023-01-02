California minimum wage increase takes effect this week

Millions of Californians will return to work this new year with a pay bump as a minimum wage increase goes into effect.

The minimum wage for hourly employees in California is now $15.50.

This increase is part of a state law that gradually raised the minimum wage from $10 per hour in 2017 to $15.50 per hour in 2023.

The pay increase applies to the entire state, but some cities and counties have higher minimum wages already in place.

The minimum wage in city of Los Angeles goes to $16.04. In Pasadena, it's $16.11. In Malibu, it's $15.96. In West Hollywood, it's $17.95.