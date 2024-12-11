California man pleads guilty to hate crime beating in Culver City

A homeless man from California pleaded guilty in federal court this Wednesday to punching an Asian American woman while shouting racial slurs at her in 2021.

The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Jesse Allen Lindsey, a transient with a last known address in Fontana, pleaded guilty to one hate crime count. Prosecutors said he was already in state prison on an unrelated conviction when a federal grand jury indicted him earlier this year. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

"Hate-fueled acts of violence have no place in our society," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said.

The attack happened on June 14, 2021, in Culver City. Investigators claimed that Lindsey punched the woman in the face after she did not give him a lighter or cigarette. The victim told him she didn't smoke.

"The facts of this case shock the conscience," said Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "Mr. Lindsey's actions were heinous, despicable, and inhumane."

The simple encounter escalated when Lindsey started following the victim, whom he believed to be an Asian American man. Lindsey allegedly started to shout expletives at the woman along with the phrases, "You don't belong here" and "You can't say hi...?" before punching her in the head.

The woman fell with her face down on the street while Lindsey shouted more racial slurs and expletives. Paramedics brought the victim to the hospital, where doctors used about 11 stitches to patch up her face. She also sustained injuries to her head and ear, which also forced her to miss more than a month of work. It also caused ongoing pain for a year.

After learning that law enforcement launched a hate crime investigation into the attack, Lindsey fled the state fearing that he would receive a higher punishment, according to the federal indictment. Once he was in custody, Lindsey continued to spew derogatory and profane remarks about Asian people, according to the Justice Department.

Lindsey also stated in his plea agreement that he believed the victim might "whoop" him because "those little dudes" are "crazy" and "have fight in them."

His sentencing is scheduled for March 3, 2025.