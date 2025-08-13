Child's alleged Roblox kidnapping sparks lawsuit as California laws to protect kids online are stalled

At least two California laws designed to protect kids online are not working. In fact, they're not even being used.

CBS News California examined why and how a recent alleged kidnapping involving popular gaming platform Roblox might have been avoided if the laws were working the way they were supposed to.

This story begins and ends at the California State Capitol, but it impacts kids nationwide.

A 10-year-old Southern California girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man she met on Roblox, particularly popular among preteens. Police found her hundreds of miles away at a strip mall near the man's home in the city of Elk Grove, just south of Sacramento.

This week, the girl's family filed a lawsuit in the San Francisco Bay Area, where Roblox is located. The lawsuit also names Discord, a third-party messaging app, where the man is accused of communicating with the girl.

This is at least the sixth civil lawsuit filed against Roblox just this year on behalf of children who were allegedly groomed or exploited by adults on the gaming platform.

Attorneys general from other states, including Florida, are actively investigating Roblox. So we asked the California Department of Justice whether state Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating.

After all, lawmakers inside this building recently passed two California laws specifically intended to protect kids from predators: the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act and the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act. These laws, among other things, require platforms that cater to kids to automatically set privacy settings to the highest levels.

It turns out Bonta isn't enforcing the laws because he can't. That is because NetChoice, the online trade association, is suing Bonta, arguing the California laws violate the First Amendment and other constitutional rights.

So far, the courts have agreed, granting an injunction, meaning Bonta can't enforce the laws.

Bonta's office said it "has not filed any lawsuits against Roblox" and is "unable to comment on, even to confirm or deny, any potential or ongoing investigations."

A spokesperson for Roblox said in a statement:

"We dedicate substantial resources… to help detect and prevent inappropriate content and behavior, including attempts to direct users off platform, where safety standards and moderation may be less stringent than ours."

For now, it's up to parents to take the time and do the research to figure out how to activate all the age-appropriate protections. despite the intent of California legislators who pass laws that may never be enforceable.

Parents can find more information on Roblox's website on how to review and activate age-appropriate parental controls.