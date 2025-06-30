New round of California laws are in effect July 1: Here's what you should know

A new fiscal year in California begins on July 1, and with it comes a fresh round of laws that will impact millions across the state.

The laws, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom following approval from the state legislature, tackle a variety of objectives, many of which are tied to consumer rights and public safety.

Here are some of the latest laws that will affect the most Californians:

Fertility treatments are now required to be covered by most insurance plans

Fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization, will be required to be covered under most insurance plans. The law also applies to diagnosis and infertility treatments. Religious employers are exempt from requirements. (SB 729)

CARE Court must provide updates to family members

California's CARE Court, a Newsom-backed initiative aimed at providing court-ordered services and treatments for those with mental illnesses, is receiving a new stipulation. Under the new law, courts will have to provide key updates on the case to the person who petitioned a court for CARE Act services to be provided to a family member. Those "key updates" include the reasoning behind continuances and outright dismissals. (SB 42)

Subscription services are going to be simpler to cancel

Ever try to cancel a subscription service just to be met with inconvenient hoops to jump through, like having to call a phone number or even go to an in-person store?

That will now be a thing of the past. Subscription services will now be required to allow cancellations in the same medium that was used to sign up. For example, if you signed up for a streaming service through the internet, you can now cancel it through the internet. The law also mandates that companies make it a simple, painless process without "obstructing" the consumer from attempting the online cancellation. (AB 2863)

You can request a drink lid at any bar

If someone feels safer at a bar if their drink is covered, they'll have easy access to lids after July 1. Bars now have to provide the lids to customers at their request. The bar owner, however, also has the right to charge for lids at a "reasonable" fee. Signs must also be posted in a prominent place with the following phrase: "Don't get roofied! Drink lids and drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details." (AB 2375)

Short-term rentals must be transparent about cleaning charges

No longer will owners of short-term rental properties be able to charge a mysterious "cleaning fee" without providing the reason. A new law requires an itemized list of cleaning tasks that the owners want guests to complete ahead of checking out. A cleaning fee must only be assessed if guests fail to do those tasks. Any penalties from a failure to complete tasks must be listed on the website or platform where the property was rented. (AB 2202)

Pet insurers must explain premium cost increases

If a company offering pet insurance raises its premiums, it must now explain the reason why to its consumers. Explanations could include the pet's age, or a change in geological location, but policies have to give a reason and provide a heads up on exclusions, medical test requirements and waiting periods. (SB 1217)

Student ID cards need mental health resources printed on them

All student ID cards issued to children at public and private schools in grades 7-12 will now need mental health resources printed on them. The specific resource required is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which can be contacted by dialing "998" on any phone. Schools may also print a QR code on the ID's leading to the mental health resources internet website of the county in which the school is located.