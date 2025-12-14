Off-duty California Highway Patrol officer stationed in Altadena area killed in motorcycle crash

An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday morning, according to department officials.

Officer Eric Voss died on Saturday after a motorcycle crash, CHP said in a post on Instagram.

"Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries while surrounded by family," the post said. They did not provide details on where or how the crash happened.

Voss was stationed in the Altadena area, according to the CHP.

"Officer Voss, a member of CTC II-19, was a respected colleague and a valued member of the CHP family," CHP's post said. "His dedication to public service, professionalism, and commitment to others left a lasting impact on those who served alongside him. The California Highway Patrol extends its sincere condolences to Officer Voss's family, his fiancé, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time."

There was no information provided on Voss' age or when he joined the department.