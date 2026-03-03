California Hall of Fame's newest inductees include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis and famed Nobu chef

The newest class of the California Hall of Fame was released on Tuesday, with iconic actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis among the nine inductees who "embody California's spirit of resiliency and creativity."

In a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the California Museum announced that the class "shines a spotlight on Los Angeles as a global hub of culture and innovation."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Along with the "True Lies" co-stars are Olympic athletes like Jane Evans and Carl Lewis, activists like John L. Burton and Riane Eisler and cultural icons like Nobu Matsuhisa and Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles.

"From the State Capitol to Los Angeles, from bestselling books to Olympic triumphs, the inductees of the 19th class of the California Hall of Fame have reshaped our culture and our communities," said a statement from Newsom. "Resilient and innovative, these leaders and luminaries represent the best of the California spirit."

The 19th Class of California Hall of Fame Inductees are:

John L Burton: A "lifelong public servant and legislator" known for his civil rights, healthcare and foster youth advocacy. He served in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Congress over the course of his lengthy career. Burton died last September.

Jamie Lee Curtis: Along with being one of Hollywood's most recognizable actors, most recently noted for her Oscar-winning performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Curtis has also been a "passionate humanitarian" throughout her career.

Riane Eisler: The author of international bestseller "The Chalice and the Blade," who is known for her work as a cultural historian and pioneering systems scientist. She helped forge the way for a "groundbreaking vision of human rights and caring, sustainable societies" that has worldwide influence, the California Hall of Fame's release said.

Janet Evans: The first American woman to win four individual Olympic gold medals in swimming, who is widely regarded as one of the best-ever distance swimmers. She is currently the Chief Athlete Officer for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Carl Lewis: The nine-time Olympic gold medalist who dominated track and field events for nearly two decades and is considered one of the best athletes of all time.

Nobu Matsuhisa at the Golden Globe Awards Nominations' Media Preview and Plate Up held at The Beverly Hilton on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa: The renowned chef

Terry McMillan: The author of "Waiting to Exhale" and "How Stella got Her Groove Back," among other bestselling novels. She is known for her "powerful storytelling" that was "elevated women's voices, centered Black experiences and reshaped American literature," the release said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: A world champion bodybuilder, Hollywood legend, businessman and the 38th Governor of California. He embodies "the Golden State's promise of opportunity," the release said, noting his successful ventures in environmentalism and philanthropy.

Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles: The beloved mariachi ensemble, which "transformed the sound, look and cultural imagination of musical tradition" as the first ever all-women group, the release said." They have wowed their international audiences for more than 30 years and are a dominating force in a "historically male-dominated genre."

The California Hall of Fame was started in 2006 and has more than 160 inductees, including César Chávez, Ronald Reagan, Steven Spielberg, Maya Angelou, Wolfgang Puck and many, many more.