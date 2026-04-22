California DOJ arrests Hawaiian Gardens casino card dealer for stealing $15k in gaming chips

The California attorney general announced the arrest today of a card dealer for allegedly stealing over $15,000 in gaming chips from a Los Angeles County casino. The dealer was arrested on April 15 at The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens for grand theft.

In March, the DOJ received information that a cardroom dealer was suspected of stealing gaming chips from The Gardens Casino. "Investigators reviewed pertinent information and worked collaboratively with cardroom staff," CA DOJ wrote in a news release.

"When someone entrusted with maintaining fairness in a card room instead stacks the decks for themselves, they must be held accountable," Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

The department's Bureau of Gambling Control conducted this investigation and made the arrest.

"The mission of BGC is to ensure gambling in California is conducted honestly, competitively, and free from criminal and corruptive elements," CA DOJ wrote in a news release.

No further information was provided.