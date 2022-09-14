California debuts website to help women access abortion services

Gov. Gavin Newsom debuted the state's new abortion services website meant to help protect and promote abortion access for people living in and outside of California.

"California just launched a brand new resource — a resource for those seeking reproductive care whether you live here or not," he said. "The site features information on how, where and when to access abortion and reproductive health in California."

Newsom is working hard to brand California as a safe haven for women seeking reproductive health options, including abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

The new website, abortion.ca.gov, and the additional $200 million that the state has set aside to strengthen abortion access have received support from Planned Parenthood.

"One of the important things for us is looking at this from a patient-centric point of view and ensuring that patients can navigate what is now, sometimes, a hostile public healthcare system," said Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood California.

Hicks also said patients need to be able to get the resources they need whether they are in California or sitting in Texas.

"It's devastating," Hicks said. "Nobody should have to travel outside of where they call home in order to get what is essential healthcare, including abortion."

Indicative of the issue's divisive nature, while some like Hicks support the website, others like Greg Burt oppose its creation.

"All the incentives seem to be towards 'Hey if you have an unplanned pregnancy, abortion is your answer and we're going to make that so easy,'" said Burt, who works for the California Family Council, a faith-based non-profit organization. "We're not going to make adoption easy. We're not going to make having your baby easy. We're going to make abortion easy. And this website just sends that message."

When Burt was asked about the woman's right to choose he said:

"Well, the most important right we all have is the right to life."

Abortion bans and severe restrictions have already taken effect in Republican-held states across the country. Other Republicans are floating legislation intended to punish women who leave states where abortion is restricted or banned.

"The Supreme court has not specifically said you cannot punish somebody in this circumstance for traveling out of state, but I think the better legal answer absolutely is that states have the power within their boundaries but not to reach outside their boundaries to punish this type of behavior."

Nationally, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-CA) introduced federal legislation that would ban abortions after 15 weeks — except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. The bill is expected to stall out since Democrats currently control the Senate.