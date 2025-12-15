4 members of far-left group charged for alleged terror plot in California, feds say

Washington — Federal law enforcement officials said Monday that four members of a far-left anti-government group have been arrested and face charges for allegedly planning a series of bomb attacks across Southern California on New Year's Eve.

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X that the Justice Department and FBI "prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California," which encompasses Los Angeles and Orange County.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the four people who face charges were members of a group known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front. Bondi described the Turtle Island Liberation Front as a "far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group."

Bill Essayli, who leads the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, said at a press conference that the four individuals were arrested Friday in San Bernardino County, where they planned to construct and detonate test explosive devices in the desert. He said the suspects allegedly crafted a "detailed, coordinated plot" to bomb "multiple" U.S. companies on New Year's Eve, with the devices exploding at midnight. Essayli did not name the companies but said they were "logistics centers."

"This case is another reminder about the dangers that radicalized antifa-like groups pose to people, public safety and the rule of law," he said.

Officials played a video that they said showed defendants gathering in the desert to test the bombs. The footage was taken by a surveillance plane, according to Essayli, and FBI agents arrested the defendants soon after.

Surveillance footage allegedly showing members of a far-left anti-government group preparing to construct and test bombs in the California desert, as released by the Justice Department on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Justice Department

All four of the defendants are from the Los Angeles-area and have been charged with conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Additional charges could be filed in the coming weeks, according to Essayli. He described the suspects as "radical, anti-government members" of the Turtle Island Liberation Front.

The Turtle Island Liberation Front describes itself on Facebook as a political organization that seeks "liberation of occupied Turtle Island and liberation of all colonized people across the world." Turtle Island is the name used by some Indigenous peoples for North America.

The group has expressed pro-Palestinian messages on social media and has said it is fighting against "fascist colonizers." It has urged followers to bring Palestinian flags to protests.

An Instagram account for the group's Los Angeles chapter says it advocates for "liberation through decolonization and tribal sovereignty." The group does not appear to be particularly well-known: its Instagram account had fewer than 900 followers as of Monday morning, and its Facebook page was followed by just 32 users.

Federal officials said one of the defendants, Audrey Carroll, 30, created a "detailed bombing plot" in November. She allegedly worked with a co-conspirator, Zachary Page, 32, to obtain and build the bombs, and to recruit participants for the plan. Essayli said Carroll's "bomb plot was explicit," and included instructions for building the devices and targets across Orange County and Los Angeles.

"These bombs were to blow up at the same time, on midnight this New Year's Eve," said Akil Davis, FBI assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "The plan stated that the IEDs would be complex pipe bombs. It included instructions on how to manufacture the bombs and contained guidance on how to avoid leaving evidence behind that can be traced back to them."

Carroll and Page also allegedly discussed plans to target federal immigration agents and vehicles with pipe bombs after the bombings, according to Essayli.

Davis said another individual working with the Turtle Island Liberation Front was arrested by the FBI in New Orleans over the weekend as well. The fifth person is not tied to the plot in California, but is a member of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, Davis said.