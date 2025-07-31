California adds 2 Firehawk helicopters to strengthen state's firefighting capabilities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the addition of two Firehawk helicopters to strengthen that state's firefighting capabilities.

The addition of the two Sikorsky S-70i Firehawk helicopters brings Cal Fire's fleet total up to 16 and completes a series of purchases made several years ago, Newsom and Cal Fire officials announced in a Sacramento hangar.

The helicopters include 1,000-gallon water tanks, night vision capabilities, a fixed external hoist for rescue operations and room for a nine-person crew.

"At the end of the day, these helicopters are here to serve and support the people of California, both our residents and visitors," Cal Fire Chief Tyler said.

Newsom and Tyler highlighted that eight of the Firehawks were working on the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, saying they helped suppress spot fires in the middle of the night.

Today marks a major milestone for CAL FIRE’s aviation program, recognizing the delivery of two additional Sikorsky S-70i FIREHAWK helicopters, bringing our fleet to 16.

"We've made bold commitments over the course of the last many, many years, and we're delivering on those commitments," Newsom said. "And that's the purpose of today, getting these final two Firehawks—16 total—now into our possession, fulfilling the commitment that was imagined about two decades ago."

The helicopters are placed throughout multiple counties across the state, including Placer, Humboldt, Lassen, Mendocino, Lake, Santa Clara, Tehama, San Benito, Tuolumne, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Cal Fire also has 24 contracted helicopters to help respond to wildfires and other emergency calls.

Earlier this year, Newsom and Cal Fire announced the addition of a second C-130 Hercules airtanker to help with wildfire suppression. California has plans to add five more C-130Hs to its fleet.