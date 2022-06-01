Cal Poly San Luis Obispo reinstates indoor mask mandate

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo reinstated indoor masking on Tuesday due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

In the last seven days, 56 students living on campus and 37 students living off campus have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.

The numbers are not on the order of what was seen during the worst of the winter omicron surge but they are still concerning from a health and safety standpoint, Anthony J. Knight, executive director of public safety, said in a statement.

Update: We have reinstated our indoor mask mandate for all campus facilities, effective Tuesday, May 31, through Sunday, June 12, at a minimum. This change applies to all students, employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.



"When we informed the campus community in February that we were lifting the campus's indoor mask mandate, we indicated that we would monitor health and safety conditions and would reinstate the mandate should those conditions require it. Unfortunately, that time has come," he wrote.

The mandate covers all campus facilities and applies to all students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, UCLA reinstated an indoor mask mandate that is expected to last until June 15. The university had previously lifted indoor mask requirements at the beginning of the Spring Quarter.