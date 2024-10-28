Cajon Pass closes after possible road rage incident

Cajon Pass closes after road rage shooting on the 15 Freeway

The California Highway Patrol closed part of the Cajon Pass after a road rage shooting along the freeway Monday morning.

"Drivers on I-15 southbound, south of Oak Hill Road, should anticipate delays due to ongoing police activity," officers tweeted. "Please consider alternative routes and allow extra travel time. We appreciate your patience as we work to keep everyone safe."

The road rage incident started around 9:30 a.m. at the Oak Hill onramp on the I-155 Freeway. Officers said after an initial exchange the driver of a black Volvo SUV pulled out a gun and fired at a Ford F-350. Investigators said two rounds pierced through the driver's side door of the pickup truck, striking the victim in the leg.

Both cars kept driving and then collided. The CHP said the Volvo struck a Toyota Tundra, forcing it to flip over. Both of the pickup trucks remained at the scene while the Volvo drove away. It was last seen driving southbound toward SR-138.

Investigators believe the suspect was a man in his 20s. He was driving with a woman in the passenger seat.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department took the drivers of the pickup trucks with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Officers closed the freeway for a few hours to search for shell casings.