California snowpack one of the largest in state history

Officials with the California Department of Water Resources released the findings of the latest measurement of the sierra snowpack on Monday.

This is the fourth snow survey done this season at the Philips State in the Sierra Nevada.

The survey recorded 126.5% inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 54 inches. It is 221% of the April 3 average for that location.

DWR's electronic readings from 130 snow sensors placed throughout the state indicate the statewide snowpack's snow water equivalent is 61.1 inches, or 237 percent of average for this date.

Officials said there have only been three other years where April's snowpack has been greater than 200% of average: 1950 to 1969, and 1983.

Although the record-breaking snowpack is good news for the drought in California, officials said it does bring flooding concerns when it melts.

The Department of Water Resources said this will depend on how quickly the state warms up, but they say longer daylight hours trigger a faster snow melt. They're waiting on final data to determine if we've set a record.