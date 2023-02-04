Businesses in Monterey Park financially struggling after mass shooting that killed 11 people, left 9 injured

Friday marked two weeks since the deadly mass shooting at the Star Ballroom in Monterey Park that left 11 people dead and another 9 injured, and many businesses in the area are still financially suffering. Business owners are hoping customers come back to support them.

Slowly but surely, dance enthusiasts are returning to Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio for lessons. Brenda Tsay said their family-run business has lost half of the 140 patrons who make up their social crowd.

"We're very lucky to have all these people still coming in every day anyways even if it's just for private lessons," said Tsay Friday. "We're appreciative of anyone who comes in."

The owner of Mandarin Noodle House has also noticed fewer customers since the tragedy.

"Overall, I still feel a dampening of the mood, for a lack of better words, but fingers crossed, fingers crossed," said

Danny Mu.

Businesses are hopeful patrons will return in greater numbers soon.