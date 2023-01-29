Brandon Tsay to be honored at Lunar New Year festival in Alhambra

Brandon Tsay to be honored at Lunar New Year Festival

The 26-year-old man who disarmed the Monterey Park shooting gunman will be honored at a Lunar New Year Festival on Sunday in Alhambra.

Alhambra is the city where the Monterey Park gunman went after shooting 20 and killing 11 on Saturday, January 21 at Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Video of Brandon Tsay, manager of Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, shows him wrestling away the gun from Huu Can Tran as he tried to enter the second dance studio.

The City of Alhambra plans to honor Brandon Tsay with a 'Medal of Bravery' for his quick action to disarm the gunman.

Tsay said he is trying to recover emotionally after the incident and wants the focus to be on the victims who lost their lives.

Governor Gavin Newsom met with Tsay last week and Tsay also received a phone call from President Biden who thanked him for saving lives in the face of danger.

The Alhambra Lunar New Year festival will take place on Main Street from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will involve the usual food, vendors, games, and performers. The ceremony in honor of Tsay will begin at 12 p.m.