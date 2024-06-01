Bus stop robbery caught on camera in Long Beach

Investigation underway after robbery at Long Beach bus stop is caught on camera

Authorities are investigating a disturbing robbery that was caught on camera in Long Beach earlier this week.

It happened at around 3:10 p.m. on May 30, when officers were sent to a bus stop near Studebaker Road and Keynote Street in regards to a robbery, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

Video from the scene shows two men exiting a black sedan before approaching the female victim, who was sitting on a bench. They stood for several moments before getting back into the car, at which point a third man exited the driver seat.

He can be seen walking over to the bench and sitting next to the girl. Moments later, he can be seen reaching towards her head and an altercation occurs.

During the fight, the suspect robbed the victim of a "miscellaneous personal item," police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.