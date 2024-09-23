Bus fatally strikes pedestrian in Santa Fe Springs

A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a bus in Santa Fe Springs on Monday evening.

The crash happened a little before 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Pepper Brook Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as 79-year-old Chi Tan Wong, was pronounced dead at the scene.

With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that the bus involved belonged to the Foothill Transit agency.

It's unclear what caused the crash.