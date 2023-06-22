Bus driver stabbed in Venice

A 29-year-old Metro bus driver was stabbed Just before 2 p.m.Thursday in Venice.

"Metro is angered and saddened to hear about this heinous act of violence and is providing support to our employee and his loved ones," a spokesperson said. "We will work closely with the LAPD to investigate this incident and are grateful for their swift action in arresting the suspect."

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of South Main.

A man in his 60s is in custody.

If you have any information related to this incident, authorities urge you to call the LAPD's 24-Hour Anonymous Tip Line at 1-877-527-3247

This is a developing story.