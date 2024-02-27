Burglary spree targets 7 businesses in Marina Del Rey and Venice, with 1 suspect tackled by neighbor

At least seven businesses were hit by burglars in Marina Del Rey and Venice around 1 a.m. Tuesday, with one suspect in police custody after being tackled by a neighbor who witnessed the Venice burglary.

The burglary spree spanned the two cities, where a cluster of businesses at the Marina Center in the 4000 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Marina Del Rey were targeted. Nearby Ulta Beauty on Maxella Avenue was also hit.

Nick the Greek restaurant's surveillance footage showed a suspect smashing the front door and going straight to the cash register.

Some cleaned up and reopened Tuesday, while Starbucks had a posted sign next to a shattered door that read, "Sorry, we will be closed for the day."

Maintenance workers at the Marina Center said they saw the suspects leaving on bicycles.

Two and a half miles away in Venice, Paul Markham spotted a suspect at Dudley Market and said he knew exactly what he was doing and decided to get involved.

"There was merchandise all over the place and he went right for the cash drawer, in the POS area and ripped all that out," Markham said.

The thief left, then returned to the business and that's when Markham said he tackled the man after he jumped out of the window and held him down until police arrived.

"Pick another neighborhood," Markham said.

In all, three suspects are reported to be in custody.