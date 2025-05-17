Burglars crash through storefront and empty shelves at Fairfax shop
Police are searching for the people who used a Toyota Corolla as a battering ram to break into a clothing store in the Fairfax District.
Surveillance video shows the blue sedan smashing through the glass and security gate at roughly 4:30 a.m. Friday morning. Three suspects hopped out of the car and emptied shelves at SoleStage. They placed everything they could on a tarp that they pulled to a getaway car and drove away.
They left the blue Corolla inside the store.
The suspects have not been apprehended.