Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglars crash through storefront and empty shelves at Fairfax shop

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for the people who used a Toyota Corolla as a battering ram to break into a clothing store in the Fairfax District. 

Surveillance video shows the blue sedan smashing through the glass and security gate at roughly 4:30 a.m. Friday morning. Three suspects hopped out of the car and emptied shelves at SoleStage. They placed everything they could on a tarp that they pulled to a getaway car and drove away. 

They left the blue Corolla inside the store. 

The suspects have not been apprehended. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.