Burglars break into homes inside Porter Ranch gated community

Homeowners in a Porter Ranch neighborhood are still uneasy after two break-ins inside their gated community last week.

"I don't feel safe any longer," one homeowner, who asked to stay anonymous said.

She said she never thought a break-in would happen in her gated community.

"I feel violated," she said. "You know this is our safety net, your home."

The homeowner said burglars broke in through the back glass door while no one was home last Tuesday. She said the burglary changed everything in the gated neighborhood she's called home for the past decade.

"I think it's a false sense of security," she said.

She said someone broke into another home in the community. However, the burglars noticed someone was home and left.

"There was a child in the home when the broke into the home," she said. "They realized someone was home and they left."

At her home, she said the thieves got away with jewelry, designer bags and a safe. She said that the items they stole weighed over 100 pounds. Her neighbor caught one of the thieves on camera. The homeowner believes the thief climbed the fence from the a neighboring canyon.

Neighbors are taking extra precautions to be safe.

"Even though you live in a gated community, you still have to be aware," she said. "You have to lock your doors. You have to put on your security systems or alarms — communicate with your neighbors."