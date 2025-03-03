Watch CBS News
Burglars at Bel Air home leave cash and handbags scattered on the street

By Tina Patel

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating an early Monday morning burglary in Bel Air, as purses and piles of $100 bills were scattered on the street outside the targeted home.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 1:05 a.m. to a burglary call in the 15000 block of Milldale Drive. It is not clear if there was anyone inside the home.

Cash was found in the street outside a Bel Air home targeted in an early morning burglary. KCAL News

Police would not discuss items found on the street, or what else thieves may have gotten away with, but did say there was a burglary call and that suspects got away in a vehicle before they arrived.

Surveillance footage from the neighborhood will be reviewed, as part of the investigation.

Designer handbags were found in the street outside a Bel Air home that was targeted in an early morning burglary. KCAL News
