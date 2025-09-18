Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglar kills resident's dog during West Hollywood break-in

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Suspect kills dog during West Hollywood burglary
Suspect kills dog during West Hollywood burglary 01:10

Los Angeles County deputies are searching for a burglar who allegedly broke into his old apartment and killed his former roommate's dog.

The detective handling the case said the suspect, Anmol Bhatia, 27, had recently been kicked out of the West Hollywood apartment. He allegedly broke into the unit, located in the 1200 block of Harper Avenue, a little after 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said security camera video shows Bhatia beating the dog to death immediately after breaking into the apartment. He did not steal anything during the burglary, investigators said. 

The LA County Sheriff's Department released a photo of Bhatia. They described him as a 5-foot-10 man, with black hair, brown eyes and weighing 160 pounds. 

Detectives urged anyone with information about Bhatia's whereabouts to call the West Hollywood Sheriff's station at (310) 855-8850.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477 or by visiting their website lacrimestoppers.org.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue