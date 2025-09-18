Burglar kills resident's dog during West Hollywood break-in

Los Angeles County deputies are searching for a burglar who allegedly broke into his old apartment and killed his former roommate's dog.

The detective handling the case said the suspect, Anmol Bhatia, 27, had recently been kicked out of the West Hollywood apartment. He allegedly broke into the unit, located in the 1200 block of Harper Avenue, a little after 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said security camera video shows Bhatia beating the dog to death immediately after breaking into the apartment. He did not steal anything during the burglary, investigators said.

The LA County Sheriff's Department released a photo of Bhatia. They described him as a 5-foot-10 man, with black hair, brown eyes and weighing 160 pounds.

Detectives urged anyone with information about Bhatia's whereabouts to call the West Hollywood Sheriff's station at (310) 855-8850.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477 or by visiting their website lacrimestoppers.org.