Burbank's Starlight Bowl cancels summer events due to damage suffered in wind storm

The Starlight Bowl in Burbank has announced that they will not hold any of their scheduled summer events due to the damage the venue received during January's powerful windstorm.

"Our community was incredibly fortunate in the face of the recent LA County environmental disasters, but we are taking the substantial wind damage to the Starlight Bowl as an opportunity to reinvest in our public assets," said a statement from Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez. "We will not only renovate but create a new and improved Starlight Bowl."

City officials are still assessing the extent of the damage and outlining the necessary repairs that will be made in coming months.

In the meantime, they're planning to move their 2025 summer events to other venues throughout the city. That includes the annual Fourth of July celebration.

"While I am deeply disappointed that this year's programming will not take place at the Bowl, I look forward to the future where the venue is renovated, revitalized, and safe for generations to come," Perez's statement said.

The news comes just before the venue was slated to host events on their 75th anniversary, after opening back in 1950. It seats 2,800 people with room for 1,000 more spectators on the property's lawn.

January's windstorm wreaked havoc across Los Angeles County as it fueled the rapidly moving Eaton and Palisades fires, which destroyed thousands of homes and killed over two dozen people.