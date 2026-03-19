Burbank SWAT officers arrest man who allegedly threatened utility crew with pellet rifle

Burbank SWAT officers arrested a man who allegedly threatened a utility crew with a pellet rifle on Wednesday.

The Burbank Police Department said 38-year-old Jose Beltran-Garcia allegedly pointed a pellet rifle at city water and power workers conducting routine work in the 1000 block of La Rambla Drive.

Officers said Beltran-Garcia pointed the weapon at the crew and ran into a nearby home that was under construction. Beltran-Garcia hid inside a garage and refused to surrender when officers arrived, according to Burbank PD.

The barricade prompted Burbank PD to deploy its SWAT team and negotiators, who tried to convince Beltran-Garcia to surrender.

When negotiating did not work, officers used less-lethal options to get Beltran-Garcia to give up. However, Beltran-Garcia remained inside and threatened to shoot officers.

After an extended standoff, SWAT officers raided the home and arrested Beltran-Garcia. They found the pellet rifle in the home.

He was booked on multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon. Burbank PD said the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case before filing formal charges.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the case to contact detectives at (818) 238-3210.