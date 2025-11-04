Burbank man shot during neighborhood dispute over loud music

A Burbank man was wounded during a shooting that stemmed from a neighborhood dispute over loud music late Monday night, police said.

It happened at around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Reese Place, where police said they were dispatched upon learning of a shooting in the area, according to a news release from the Burbank Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the victim, a 33-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was sitting on a curb outside of a home in the area, they said.

He was taken to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center for treatment on the wound, which police said was a non-life-threatening injury.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an ongoing neighborhood dispute over loud music," police said. "According to statements from the involved parties, the suspect exited his home to confront two men about the noise coming from a parked vehicle."

Police said that the suspect fired one gunshot, striking the victim in the leg. They recovered a firearm at the scene, which was believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

They arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Burbank resident Eric Renato Sosa and booked him for assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said that the case is pending review from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact BPD at (818) 238-3210.