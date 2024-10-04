Burbank police search for stolen Water and Power pickup truck

The Burbank Police Department needs help locating a city work truck that was stolen Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the suspect stole the city Water and Power truck at about 3:10 p.m. near the area of Third Street and Providencia Avenue. They said an employee left it unattended while working nearby.

It was last seen going south on the I-5 Freeway. Police released a photo of the truck.

Burbank police contacted the California Highway Patrol for assistance but neither agency immediately found the truck.

The truck's license plate is CA 1175799. It is white with a toolbox in the bed and a light bar. Detectives said there were shovels and cones in the back.

Anyone who spots the truck is urged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.