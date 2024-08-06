Bullet pierces apartment wall and kills someone next door in Valley Village

A bullet fired from a gun pierced through an apartment wall in Valley Village and killed a person in the neighboring unit Monday night, according to police.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 5600 block of Lauren Canyon Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. and found a victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, LAPD said.

Paramedics later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have only described the victim as a man believed to be in his 40s and his identity has not been released.

LAPD has also not released any information about a suspected shooter or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide division at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous should call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.