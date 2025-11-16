Watch CBS News
Video shows Orange County firefighters rescuing man trapped above rushing water during rainstorm

Orange County firefighters rescued a man who was trapped above rushing water over the weekend after a powerful storm brought heavy rainfall to the area. 

Firefighters were called to Buena Park early Sunday upon learning of a man who was stranded on a ledge above a channel of water, according to a post on X from the Orange County Fire Authority. 

The man was swept more than a mile downstream by the fast-moving water before he managed to climb out, firefighters said. 

"A good Samaritan heard him calling for help and safely dropped a rope to keep him secure until crews arrived," the social media post said. "Our firefighters, including swift water rescue resources pre-positioned for the weather event, quickly brought him to safety using the fire truck's aerial ladder."

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to firefighters. 

