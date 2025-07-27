Bubba Wallace becomes first Black driver to win on Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Brickyard 400 victory

Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.5-mile oval, surviving a late rain delay, two overtimes, concerns over running out of fuel and a hard-charging Kyle Larson on Sunday in the Brickyard 400.

The third NASCAR Cup victory of Wallace's career was also his biggest. It snapped a 100-race winless streak that dated to 2022 at Kansas. He also won at Talladega in 2021. It's his first win at one of NASCAR's four crown jewel races.

"Unbelievable," Wallace shouted on his radio after crossing the yard of bricks.

After he came to a stop, Wallace got out to greet his wife, Amanda Carter, and their 10-month-old son. He gave his wife a kiss and then lifted young Beckett up in the air and towards the crowd.

Wallace told "CBS Mornings" in April that his mindset had shifted in a powerful way since becoming a father.

"Nothing else matters anymore, besides being a great father, being a great husband, being a great family man," Wallace said. "Prior to that, it was always racing first, and I've missed out on a lot of good memories and opportunities by putting that first and causing a lot of stress from within or the people surrounding me ... It took having a kid to realize there's so much more to life."

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Chumba Casino Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

The final gap between Wallace and Larson was 0.222 seconds on Sunday.

Larson trailed by 5.057 seconds with 14 laps to go, but the gap was down to about three seconds with six remaining when the yellow flag came out because of rain. The cars rolled to a stop on pit lane with four to go, giving Wallace about 20 additional minutes to think and rethink his restart strategy.

But after beating Larson through the second turn, a crash behind the leaders forced a second overtime, extending the race even more laps as Wallace's team thought he might run out of gas.

Wallace risked everything by staying on the track, then beat the defending race winner off the restart again to prevent Larson from becoming the fourth back-to-back winner of the Brickyard.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Chumba Casino Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

It also alleviated the frustration Wallace felt Saturday when he spent most of the qualifying session on the provisional pole only to see Chase Briscoe surpass him with one of the last runs in the session.

He made sure there was no repeat Sunday, giving an added boost to the 23XI Racing co-owned by basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and last week's race winner, Denny Hamlin, as it continues to battle NASCAR in court over its charter status.

"Knowing how big this race is, knowing all the noise that's going on in the background, to set that all aside is a testament to these people here on the 23 team," Wallace said in a post-race interview. "I'm excited to see how far the goalpost has moved, so I get to go and chase that now."