Brush fire sparked by RV in Saugus area extinguished

A brush fire that was sparked by an RV fire near the 29000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in the Saugus area was put out by firefighters.

The fire broke out around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday.

The forward progress of the brush fire was stopped within about 45 minutes.

Some firefighters remained on scene Wednesday afternoon, dousing hot spots in the brush and working to ensure that the RV fire was fully extinguished.

No injuries have been reported in the fire