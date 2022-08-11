Watch CBS News
Brush fire in Gorman shuts down 138 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 10 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 10 PM Edition) 02:45

A brush fire in the Gorman area has grown to 100 acres on Wednesday, but fortunately there are no structures threatened at this moment, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs station.

The fire was first reported taking place at the 43800 block of Lancaster Road, near Highway 138 in Gorman. 

As a result, the California Highway Patrol has shut down Highway 138. 

This is a breaking news story and we will provide an update when it becomes available.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 6:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

