Brush fire in Gorman shuts down 138 Freeway

A brush fire in the Gorman area has grown to 100 acres on Wednesday, but fortunately there are no structures threatened at this moment, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs station.

A brush fire has been reported along the 43800 block of Lancaster Rd., near highway 138 in Gorman. The fire is currently at 15 acres, with no structures threatened. The California Highway Patrol is currently on scene as well, assisting in shutting down highway 138. #SamFire — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 10, 2022

The fire was first reported taking place at the 43800 block of Lancaster Road, near Highway 138 in Gorman.

As a result, the California Highway Patrol has shut down Highway 138.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide an update when it becomes available.