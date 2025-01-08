Watch CBS News
Brush fires sparks in Runyon Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A new brush fire has sparked in the Runyon Canyon area in the Hollywood Hills. 

It was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Solar Drive in the hills overlooking what appeared to be a block of homes. 

screenshot-2025-01-08-173755.png
Aerial view of the brush fire burning in the Hollywood Hills on Jan. 8, 2025. KCAL News

SkyCal was overhead as the massive flames tore through rush in the area. At least one water-dropping helicopter could be seen dropping liquid near the spot of the fire. 

This is just one of several large fires currently raging within Los Angeles County, which have combined to torch tens of thousands of acres and destroy thousands of structures. 

Farther west in the Pacific Palisades, more than 15,000 acres and neighborhoods worth of homes have been destroyed by the massive Palisades Fire, while in eastern Los Angeles County, the Eaton Fire left five people dead and razed hundreds of buildings. A third fire, the Hurst Fire, has burned more than 700 acres in the San Fernando Valley and forced thousands of residents to evacuate. 

Investigators have not revealed details on suspected causes for any of the fires. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

