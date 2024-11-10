Watch CBS News
Firefighters quickly handle small brush fire near Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita

By Iris Salem

Firefighters quickly contained a small brush fire that broke out near the Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita on Sunday.

The fire, known as the Golden Fire, broke out in oil fields just off the 14 Freeway before 1:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Crews extinguished the fire after it burned about five acres. 

No structures were threatened by the flames and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. 

