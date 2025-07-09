Brush fire sprouts up in Beverly Crest hillside

Crews on Wednesday afternoon were battling a brush fire in the Beverly Crest area, authorities confirmed.

The blaze, dubbed the Spur Fire, was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. near N San Ysidro Drive, north of Beverly Hills and east of Franklin Canyon.

Crews on Wednesday battled the Spur Fire in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was slow-moving on steep terrain and was about one-quarter of an acre in size as of 2:14 p.m. No structures were threatened.

No evacuations were ordered. It wasn't clear when the fire would be knocked down.