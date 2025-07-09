Watch CBS News
Brush fire sprouts up in Beverly Crest hillside

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Crews on Wednesday afternoon were battling a brush fire in the Beverly Crest area, authorities confirmed.

The blaze, dubbed the Spur Fire, was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. near N San Ysidro Drive, north of Beverly Hills and east of Franklin Canyon. 

screenshot-2025-07-09-142932.png
Crews on Wednesday battled the Spur Fire in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was slow-moving on steep terrain and was about one-quarter of an acre in size as of 2:14 p.m. No structures were threatened.

No evacuations were ordered. It wasn't clear when the fire would be knocked down.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

