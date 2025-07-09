Brush fire sprouts up in Beverly Crest hillside
Crews on Wednesday afternoon were battling a brush fire in the Beverly Crest area, authorities confirmed.
The blaze, dubbed the Spur Fire, was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. near N San Ysidro Drive, north of Beverly Hills and east of Franklin Canyon.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was slow-moving on steep terrain and was about one-quarter of an acre in size as of 2:14 p.m. No structures were threatened.
No evacuations were ordered. It wasn't clear when the fire would be knocked down.