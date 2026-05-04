Britney Spears pleads guilty to reckless driving in DUI case, sentenced to 12 months probation

Britney Spears pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Monday, a lesser charge that will allow her to avoid jail after she was charged with a misdemeanor of driving under the influence following her arrest in March.

Spears, 44, did not appear in Ventura County court and was represented by her attorney, Michael A. Goldstein. She agreed to a plea that's commonly known as "wet reckless," which allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs. Under the offer, the defendant is placed on probation for 12 months, receives credit for any time spent in custody, is required to complete a DUI class, and must pay state-mandated fines and fees, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

This plea offer is common for defendants who have shown motivation to address their problems and seek treatment. Last month, Spears voluntarily checked into rehab, a representative for the singer told CBS LA. The court also ordered her to visit with a psychiatrist twice a month and a psychologist once a week.

"We do not want Ms. Spears to reoffend," said Erik Nasarenko, the Ventura County DA. "We do not want her before our case load again."

Nasarenko said that the reckless driving charge is priorable, which means that if Spears reoffends in the future, she will not be offered the same plea.

On March 4, Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County on suspicion of DUI. At the time, officers said they received a report of a speeding car on the southbound 101 Freeway.

When officers located Spears, she appeared to be impaired. She was arrested after undergoing field sobriety tests.